On May 24, AECOM has announced through its website that it has been selected by the City of Yellowknife to “provide engineering services for a replacement submarine potable water supply line.”

Reasoning for the work includes reducing the risk of flooding in the community as well as better protecting the drinking water supply during occurences of significant weather.

The company was behind the Yellowknife Potable Water Source Selection Study in 2017, which looked into the city’s potable water supply options as the current pipeline begins to inch closer to needing to be replaced.

“The successful implementation of a new submarine water line will promote long-term water security for the city and region,” Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region said. “We recognize the complexity and consideration this important undertaking necessitates – we’ve actively provided services to clients in the Northwest Territories for decades, maintaining a permanent office in Yellowknife since 1973. We’re proud of the work we’ve delivered with the city and the role we’ve played in its infrastructure design and implementation.”

AECOM is set to work out the detailed design for the project, which “encompasses the replacement of 8.5 kilometres of underwater pipe and upgrades to two pumphouse facilities at either end of the line.”

On top of protecting the community’s drinking water, there will also be an increased capacity for flood water retention, better secure essential services from the effects of flooding, and help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions linked to water line replacement and system operations.

“As the City of Yellowknife’s singular water supply, we’re honoured to provide care, criticality, and risk consideration to this vital project, which will help protect the community against the effects of climate change,” Ian Dyck, senior vice president with AECOM’s Canadian Water business said. “Our relationship with the city’s water and sewer program spans thirty years and we look forward to leveraging this legacy knowledge, technical expertise, and global experience with submarine pipeline projects to apply a holistic and proven approach to this essential work.”

AECOM’s scope includes the completion of a detailed cost estimate, construction contract administration, environmental services, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and support navigating regulatory processes at all government levels.