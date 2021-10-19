The City of Yellowknife is being looked at as potential safe haven for a refugee family from Afghanistan.

Through Yellowknife resident Dr. Lorynn Westad, an alumna of the United Nations Peace Summit of Emerging Leaders, and Rahila Haidary, a fellow alumna and former Afghan refugee, the two have been searching for a sponsor to assist the family of Amena Hussaini.

“Amena Hussaini is an Afghan refugee currently living in Pakistan,” said Westad. “She is a single mother to her five children — three elder daughters and two little boys… they are safer than they were (in Afghanistan), but they are struggling to find another solution.”

Hussaini and her husband fled their hometown of Ghazni for Pakistan in 2007 when the Taliban reportedly threatened Hussaini’s husband.

Her husband attempted to get to Australia by boat in 2013 to find safety for his family, but he died during the journey.

Hussaini has since been living in Pakistan as a single mother under extreme hardship, according to details provided to Westad.

“If we were to return to Afghanistan, we would face significant harm, sexual abuse, financial hardship, and possible death. My two sons will likely be taken by the Taliban and/or my in-laws, which they have already threatened to do,” Hussaini stated.

For Westad, as well as Hussaini, Yellowknife presents an opportunity to help save a family.

“Relatively, living is safe here in the North. If local people knew what was happening, maybe they could help,” said Westad. “I think if there was a chance any place in Canada would save a family, it would be the Northwest Territories. Based on my assessment of the situation and what Rahila has communicated to me, it would, essentially, save Amena and (her) daughters’ lives to be accepted to Canada, to Yellowknife. It could completely change their lives from the turmoil and unrelenting danger that they are currently experiencing.”

According to the Government of Canada website, there are different forms of sponsorship, including sponsorship agreement holders (SAHs). These are incorporated organizations that have signed a formal sponsorship agreement with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. Most current SAHs are religious organizations, ethnocultural groups, or humanitarian organizations, according to the federal government.

Other possible arrangements include constituent groups, which are authorized under SAHs, and groups of five or more Canadian citizens or permanent residents, at least 18 years of age, who collectively arrange for the sponsorship of a refugee. There are also community sponsors, whereby “any organization, association or corporation located in the community where the refugees are expected to settle can make an organizational commitment to sponsor.”

Any of these arrangements have the option of formalizing a partnership with an outside party to share in the delivery of settlement assistance and support.

“It is very difficult and dangerous for Amena and her children, particularly as a widower during the terror of the Taliban,” said Westad. “They are safe for now, but who knows for how long.”

Westad welcomes hearing from or anyone or any organization interested in assisting the family.