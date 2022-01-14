An Iqaluit man has been charged with assault and aggravated assault after police found another man with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 when the police responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the city. The victim, who was sitting on a couch, along with a second victim — a female — were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Markoosie Peter, 26, was subsequently charged. Peter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.