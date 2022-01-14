An Iqaluit man has been charged with assault and aggravated assault after police found another man with an apparent stab wound to his chest.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 when the police responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the city. The victim, who was sitting on a couch, along with a second victim — a female — were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

Markoosie Peter, 26, was subsequently charged. Peter’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

