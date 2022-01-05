An aggressive fox has prompted a warning to Sanikiluaq residents about the animals and the potential for rabies.

The Department of Health issued the advisory on Wednesday afternoon, asking residents to be vigilant in regards to foxes.

Anyone who has been scratched or bitten by a fox or a dog is encouraged to go to the health centre and report the incident.

Because rabies infections can be fatal, seeking treatment quickly is vital.

The Department of Health also urged people to closely monitor dogs that are tied up outdoors. A change in behaviour could be a sign of rabies. Watch for frothing at the mouth, choking or making strange noises, or other strange behaviour. If this occurs, avoid the animal and contact the regional environmental health office or conservation officer.

Sightings of foxes or wolves should also be reported at 867-645-6660 or 867-226-8098.

Rabid foxes have been confirmed in Iqaluit and Iglulik over the past several weeks.