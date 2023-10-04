Following a 2020 commitment toward mine training and mental health programs in Nunavut, Agnico Eagle has announced the Inunnguiniq project and $5 million to three organizations.

“The Inunnguiniq project and related partnerships reflect Agnico Eagle’s commitment to Nunavut’s youth,” stated Agnico Eagles Mines Nunavut vice-president Martin Plante in a news release.

The donations include $2.5 million to the Breakfast Club of Canada, $2.25 million to Ilitaqsiniq and $250,000 to the Arctic Rose Foundation.

The name Inunnguiniq was chosen after consulting with the Kivalliq Elders’ Advisory Group and means creating a whole human being.

In another announcement on Facebook, Ilitaqsiniq stated its thanks and said the money would be allocated to support delivery of Ilitaqsiniq programs in the Kitikmeot and Kivalliq, where Agnico Eagle is operational. As well, it will serve as seed funding to establish a building fund with the aim of having a facility to host programs in Rankin Inlet, plus go towards Ilitaqsiniq’s Pilimmaksaijuliriniq project – an initiative designed to support the resiliency and wellness of Nunavut’s front-line workers and community champions, grounded in the principles of Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit.

For the Breakfast Club of Canada, the money will ensure that every school child in the Kivalliq and Kitikmeot enjoy nourishing breakfasts for at least three years, stated a news release from the organization.

“We are deeply honoured to partner with Agnico Eagle in the Inunnguiniq Project,” stated Judith Barry, Breakfast Club of Canada’s Co-Founder and Government Relations Director. “Together, we are taking a significant step toward ensuring that every child in Nunavut has access to the nourishment they need to thrive. This partnership exemplifies the power of collective action in making a meaningful impact on children’s lives because success tomorrow starts with a breakfast today.”