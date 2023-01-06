Submitted by the Agricultural Resource Committee of San Juan County.

The Agricultural Resource Committee of San Juan County is inviting the agricultural community to share their questions, concerns, and ideas related to agricultural economic viability and the local regulatory environment. This year, the ARC will be joined by the following organizations who work to support agriculture in the county: WSU Extension, San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild, San Juan Islands Conservation District, San Juan Islands Conservation Land Bank, San Juan County Office of Community Development, and San Juan County Parks and Fair.

Each 1.5-hour listening session will consist of updates from the above organizations, a facilitated discussion, and an opportunity for written feedback.

The listening sessions will be held at the following locations:

Lopez Island: Monday, Jan. 30, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Lopez Grange (452 Richardson Rd)

Orcas Island: Thursday, Jan. 26, 1:30-3 p.m., at the Orcas Library Community Room (500 Rose Street)

San Juan Island: Friday, Jan. 27, 9-10:30 a.m., at the San Juan Island Fairground Marie Boe Building.

Farmers, ranchers and value-added producers are encouraged to attend these listening sessions to share thoughts and ideas on how we can work together to ensure a robust farming future in our islands.