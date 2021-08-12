A CF-18 demonstration jet is scheduled to zip over Hay River and Yellowknife on Aug. 12, Joint Task Force North spokesperson Captain Suzanne Nogue said in a news release.

Captain Dan Deluce of the Royal Canadian Air Force will start the planned route around 2:15 p.m. over Hay River and then fly north to Yellowknife at an altitude of 304 metres above the highest obstacle on the route.

Residents should expect noise from the aircraft.

The flight route will include Hay River Regional Health Centre, Hay River Merlyn Carter Airport, Stanton Territorial Hospital, Bush Pilots Monument and the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Center. The jet will then land at Yellowknife Airport.

The flypast is part of this year’s Operation Inspiration, a program that took off in May 2020 as a tribute to healthcare and essential service workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.