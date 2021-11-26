Air North is adding twice-weekly, direct flights between Toronto, Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

This route will be the first time Toronto has ever had a “direct scheduled connection to Whitehorse or Yellowknife.”

Services to Toronto, operating via Yellowknife, will start on May, 10, 2022, operating for the season until the end of September.

Air North will operate “twice weekly service between Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Toronto” as of May 10.

“As we look towards economic recovery in the Yukon and the Northwest Territories over the coming years, it has become evident to us that another connection to central Canada is going to be essential,” said Joe Sparling, Air North’s president and CEO. “Having a direct flight to Canada’s economic hub will kick start opportunity for both territories.”

Passengers are served a snack between Whitehorse and Yellowknife, and a light meal between Yellowknife and Toronto.

All passengers are entitled to two pieces of checked baggage — up to 23 kg each) — at no extra charge.