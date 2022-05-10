Residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse have a new and faster way to connect to Canada’s largest city with the inauguration of Air North’s Whitehorse, Yellowknife to Toronto flight.

During the inaugural flight’s stop in the NWT capital on May 10, the Whitehorse-based airline marked the occasion with a presentation at Yellowknife Airport before the Boeing 737 took off for its final destination in Toronto.

“I just want to acknowledge how exciting it is to be launching something new and exciting after a couple of years that I know have been very tough,” said Air North’s chief financial officer Benjamin Ryan, who was joined at the presentation by Premier Caroline Cochrane and Yellowknife’s deputy mayor Stacie Smith.

The route will operate seasonally until October 2022.