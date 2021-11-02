An Air Tindi plane transporting five people from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson was forced to make an emergency landing near Fort Providence, Monday night.

Chris Reynolds, president of Air Tindi said that he received a call that a scheduled plane had to make a forced manoeuvre.

“We had a call at about 6:30 p.m. tonight from a flight crew of a Twin Otter that was scheduled from Yellowknife to Fort Simpson that they were having a malfunction,” he said.

“They were diverting to Fort Providence.”

Reynolds said the aircraft made an emergency landing about 12 kilometres north of Fort Providence. Everybody was reported safe.

“We contacted local response and the RCMP and as far as I know they’re at the aircraft right now,” he said.

“Everybody’s okay but we are just waiting to hear anything further.”

Linda Croft, who was working fire dispatch in Fort Providence was made aware of the incident and asked to provide standby dispatch service.

“I know I was at a hamlet meeting at 7 p.m. and the corporal from town was supposed to come delegate and he called at 7:01 p.m. and said he couldn’t make it,” she said.

“He was responding to an emergency.”

“They’re not right on the highway,” she said. “So they’re going to see if they can locate them.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the direction of the flight and the location of the plane.