It’s official — the Aklavik Ice Road will be closed for the season at 3 p.m. today.

An announcement was made at 1:39 p.m. April 21.

Historically, this is right on schedule for when the ice road closes, which is usually in the third week of April.

Other ice crossings in the region remain open. Over the past five years, the Mackenzie River ice crossing and Tsiigehtchic Winter Access road were closed in the first week in May and the Peel River ice crossing was closed shortly afterwards.