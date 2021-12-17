Aklavik’s ice road is open.

An announcement was made at 3:27 p.m., Dec. 17, noting the road has a speed limit of 70 kilometres an hour and is following a different route through the Mackenzie River system than previous years. The maximum weight allowed is 5,000 kilograms.

Work was completed by K & D Contracting. Historically the road is opened between Dec. 11 and Jan. 15.

With the ice road open, nearly all winter access roads are complete, excluding the connection with the Mackenzie River pass and Tsiigehtchic. The temporary winter access is still open in the interim and open to vehicles up to 15,000 kg. The Mackenzie River crossing is currently good to 11,000 kg.

Meanwhile, the Peel River crossing is now open to vehicles up to 57,000 kg.