The Aklavik Ice road is on 48-hour notice of closure, but if temperatures remain warm it could close earlier.

As of April 20 at approximated 3:47 p.m., low clearance vehicles area advised to not travel between kilometre 80 and 110. Historically, this is right on schedule for when the ice road closes, which is usually in the third week of April.

Other ice crossings in the region remain open. Over the past five years, the Mackenzie River ice crossing and Tsiigehtchic Winter Access road were closed in the first week in May and the Peel River ice crossing was closed shortly afterwards.