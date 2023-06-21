Residents of Aklavik apparently took the law into their own hands earlier this week, but that comes with a warning from police.

According to a release from Aklavik RCMP on Tuesday afternoon, police were told that several members of the community had verbally confronted a group of three males they believed were involved in selling drugs. The trio eventually fled into the woods, but apparently left a package behind.

When residents retrieved the bag, it was found to contain suspected cocaine and was turned over to police.

“While this was an example of solidarity shown by the community, the RCMP encourages the public to engage the police, rather than to take matters into their own hands,” read the statement. “We understand that police investigations can be time-consuming (but) there are processes that must be followed in order to ensure success as cases work their ways through the justice system. Additionally, there are implications around the fair treatment of accused persons, not to mention safety implications in confronting unknown individuals.”

The statement encouraged the public to continue reporting any suspicious behaviour to police and call whenever there are threats to safety.

If you have any information about this particular investigation, you’re asked to call Aklavik RCMP at 867-978-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.