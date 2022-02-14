A Gwich’in woman’s longstanding service to the Canadian Rangers Patrol group has been recognized with an Order of Military Merit.

Master Cpl. Ella Archie of the Aklavik Canadian Ranger patrol has been named to the Order of Military Merit, in the 72nd list which was published by Rideu Hall on Jan. 26. The order is a recognition of distinctive merit and exceptional service by both regular and reserve members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“I started working with the Junior [Canadian] Rangers (JCRs) in 2004 and our patrol needed a female ranger to help take the JCRs out on the land so I started going,” said Archie.

Eighteen years later, Archie isn’t stopping anytime soon. She was named the leader of the Aklavik Junior Canadian Rangers in 2014. She has since expanded to teaching youth in ranger patrols around the North.

A formal ceremony will be held at a later date at Rideau Hall, where Archie will be presented with a medal by Governor General Mary Simon.

“Receiving this award means a lot to me and I love looking after the JCR program,” said Archie. “I couldn’t have done it without the great Ranger Instructors I worked with throughout the years, or also my fellow Rangers and JCRs across Canada.”

Open to youth age 12 to 18 in remote communities across the country, the Junior Canadian Ranger program challenges youth based on three circles of learning — teaching life skills, ranger skills and traditional skills. There are 44 active JCR patrols, with approximated 1,800 youth currently enrolled.