The Nunavut Leadership Forum is underway at the legislative assembly and MLAs P.J. Akeeagok, Lorne Kusugak and Joe Savikataaq are the candidates for premier.

Cambridge Bay MLA Pamela Gross nominated Akeeagok.

Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet MLA Alexander Sammurtok nominated Kusugak.

Pangnirtung MLA Margaret Nakashuk nominated Savikataaq.

Gross also nominated Gjoa Haven MLA Tony Akoak for Speaker. Akoak assumed the position by acclimation.

More details will be provided as developments unfold.