Olayuk Akesuk will remain president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, having garnered 61.2 per cent of the vote in Monday’s election.

Chief returning officer Monica Ell-Kanayuk confirmed the results early Tuesday morning. The only other contender for the presidency was Paul Okalik.

Akesuk had been the acting QIA president since P.J. Akeeagok resigned before the end of his term in August 2021.

Ever since he started filling in as president, Akesuk has also been maintaining his duties as vice-president of QIA, a role he was elected to in December 2020.

Also voted into office on Monday were eight QIA community directors: Mike Jaypoody (Clyde River), Peter Ivalu (Iglulik), Steven Polee Lucassie (Iqaluit), Martha Jaw (Kinngait), Joshua Katsak (Pond Inlet), Solomon Allurut (Sanirajak) and Davidee Qavvik (Sanikiluaq). Tommy Akavak was acclaimed in Kimmirut.

“All terms will be for four years with the exception of Kinngait, which is a byelection with a two-year term,” a QIA news release stated.

Voter turnout was 20.6 per cent.