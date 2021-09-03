Alberta RCMP are being called into to investigate an incident that occured in the cell block of the Inuvik RCMP detachment on March 3, 2020.

Northwest Territories RCMP announced Sept. 3 they have called in an outside jurisdiction to examine details of an incident involving a woman in custody on the date in question.

In the statement, RCMP said they only recently became aware of the incident. The NT RCMP criminal operations officer, superintendent Jeff Christie, made the request for outside investigators after becoming aware of the incident.

We encourage anyone who believes they have not been treated appropriately in any interaction with our officers, to please bring this forward, either directly to the detachment or unit involved, or to your local NT RCMP detachment, said Christie.

RCMP are not releasing any details of the incident in question, other than it involved the female prisoner and members of the Inuvik RCMP detachment who were active in town on March 3, 2020. All individuals involved in the incident are still on active duty.