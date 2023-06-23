A Fort Good Hope man who allegedly imported illegal alcohol into the community disguised in water bottles is facing criminal charges, according to the RCMP.

The police made an initial seizure on Thursday after receiving information about the bootlegging action, which was being routed through Canada Post.

At first, the Mounties confiscated five 1.5-litre water bottles refilled with liquor.

The individual who was charged was released from custody later on Thursday.

On Friday, however, the RCMP discovered two additional packages containing alcohol “disguised in the same manner” while at the community’s airport.

“These packages were destined for the same man who had been arrested on June 22nd, 2023,” the RCMP alleged. “This man was re-arrested after picking up one of the parcels. RCMP seized the second package after the man’s arrest. A search of these packages resulted in the discovery of five additional 1.5-liter water bottles that had also been refilled with alcohol.”

The estimated street value of the alcohol is as much as $5,000.

Charges against the man are pending. The police did not identify him publicly.

“The Fort Good Hope RCMP will continue to support community leadership in the enforcement of the Fort Good Hope Liquor Restriction Regulations as well as the Territorial Liquor Act,” the police added.

Anyone who has information about this incident or the illegal sale of alcohol in Fort Good Hope or Colville Lake, is asked to contact the Fort Good Hope RCMP at 598-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.