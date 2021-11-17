The Alianait Arts Festival will host a hybrid virtual/physical festival to take place online and in Iqaluit this weekend, Nov. 21 and 22.

It will feature artists from across Nunavut including Terry Uyarak and Silla live from the Frobisher Inn’s Koojesse Room.

“It is more important than ever to have new ways to connect artists and audiences right here in the North. The Alianait Arts Festival has been at the forefront of this effort for many years, and NorthWesTel is so proud to be a supporter for over nine years,” said Curtis Shaw, President of NorthwesTel.

Nunavummiut will be able to tune in from YouTube and Facebook as well as a special broadcast from NorthwesTel Community TV in partnership with the company of the same name.

Tickets for the physical event will be available both online and at Arctic Ventures as of Nov. 11.