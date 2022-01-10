The Alianait Arts Festival is presenting a lockdown songwriting competition from Jan. 10 to 17.

Nunavummiut are being asked to submit a video to the Alianait Arts Festival Facebook page with a new song including the name of the writer and song.

“We’re looking for the best song out there!” wrote Victoria Perron, artistic director of Alianait in a release.

The new songs will be posted on Jan. 18 and the song with the most likes 24 hours later will be declared the winner. The winning artist will have a chance to have their song recorded professionally at a later date.

Those who are looking for more information on this can contact the Alianait office at info@alianait.ca.