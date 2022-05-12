The 18th annual Alianait Arts Festival is set to take place under the big top from June 30 to July 3 in Iqaluit.

This year’s line-up of artists include Canadian Logan/Layla Staats, Silla, Shauna Seeteenak, as well as Greenlandic National School of Theatre production Angakkussaq.

Other performers listed include Mike Paul Kuekuatsheu, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory and Jenseeraq x Ummatit; Iqaluit hip-hop artist FXCKMR, 666god, and Kimmernaq and Uyarakq.

Tickets are available to purchase online at Eventbrite, or in-person either at the door or through Arctic Ventures.

More information about this event can be found on the Alianait website.