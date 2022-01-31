The City of Yellowknife has announced the reopening of the remainder of municipal facilities.

This includes Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Multiplex, the YK Community Arena, and the Fieldhouse.

Additional city programming is also resuming, based on guidance from the GNWT and the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The latest information on recreational facility opening hours, programs and events can be found at the following website: www.yellowknife.ca/gettingactive.

Masks or facial coverings are still mandatory on Yellowknife Public Transit and indoor city facilities.

Screening, proof of vaccination, physical distancing and capacity restrictions remain in place.