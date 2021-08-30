With students going back to school in just a few days, all Yellowknife schools require masking for students and staff at all times, the five districts said in a joint message on Aug. 26.

The wearing of masks also applies for riding school buses, said Yellowknife Education District No. 1, Yellowknife Catholic Schools, Commission scolaire francophone des Territories du Nord-Ouest and the Ndilo and Dettah District Education Authorities in the message.

Masking in schools was earlier in August said to apply only to school buses and common areas, but that was before the current COVID-19 outbreaks that began on Aug. 15.

Students will also have to remain in their classroom bubbles at all times, including during lunch and recess.

Staff and students must also use their own personal supplies of materials and equipment, and daily screening of symptoms will be ongoing.

If a school has a case of COVID-19, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer will request that unvaccinated students stay home for 10 days while vaccinated students can remain in school, but must wear a mask.