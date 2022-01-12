Alzheimer’s Disease is one of the most devastating ailments anyone human being can contract.

There is no cure, no treatment to reverse its progression and a study published by the National Institutes of Health in the U.S. estimates that treating Alzheimer’s around the world costs in the neighbourhood of $1 trillion annually.

With January being Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in Canada, the Alzheimer’s Society has announced a campaign to bring awareness to its First Link initiative, designed to offer approved services and information to those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and caregivers.

The society estimates that the number of people living with dementia is expected to reach 1 million in the next 10 years and the goal of First Link, according to the society, is to make sure anyone who uses the services has the right support and information, from the time of an initial diagnosis and throughout the progression of the disease.

The society has come up with several ways to help bring more awareness to both First Link and to the disease itself:Spreading the world on social media by downloading a First Link community toolkit from the society’s website and tagging the society on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Connecting with a local society, such as the Alzheimer’s Society of Alberta and the NWT

Visiting alzheimer.ca/FirstLink to get more information on the program and supports available

Donating to a local society

Learning more about dementia through the society, such as warning signs and an early diagnosis

Listening to stories of people who are living with dementia or those who are caregivers/researchers

Becoming a member of the society in the NWT

Support for the rights of people living with dementia

Joining the society’s advisory group of people living with dementia

The society also said that the work doesn’t stop when January ends and that people can continue to promote awareness year-round.