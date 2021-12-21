Amazon Canada announced on Dec. 20 that it’s providing faster shipping to Yellowknife and Whitehorse.

Prime members in Yellowknife and Whitehorse will now receive packages in an average of five days, as opposed to the former time frame of 10 to 12 days, according to Amazon.

The increase in delivery speeds is related to Amazon’s evolving networks that allow faster delivery to remote communities.

“We have a vast network of fulfillment centers, delivery stations and store tenors all throughout Canada; roughly 39,000 people are employed,” said Adam Baker, VP of global transportation services for Amazon “So there’s just natural expansion throughout the years in Canada in terms of our facilities.”

A new Amazon facility in Yellowknife is currently up in air.

“I’m not sure at this point in time, but we’ll always be looking around different areas of Canada to better service our customers,” said Baker.

This isn’t the only time Amazon has offered faster delivery times in territorial regions. In 2020, the company partnered with Canadian North to increase shipping speeds to Prime members in Iqaluit, allowing customers to receive packages in three to five days.

As well, the increased shipping speeds to Yellowknife and Whitehorse will allow local businesses selling products on Amazon to access their supplies faster and reach their consumers more quickly, Amazon stated.