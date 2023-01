It was a chilly Dec. 11 afternoon, but that didn’t stop the townspeople of Inuvik from taking part in their annual Christmas parade. Streets were lined with candy as floats and town vehicles moved down Mackenzie Road in the few moments of light available. Donovan Arey’s elf family float won first prize in the town’s contest.

Members of the Kuzuri Judo Club lead off the Town of Inuvik’s annual Christmas parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Judoka wave as they make their way down Mackenzie Road. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The parade makes its way past the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation building amid freezing temperatures. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A Christmas critter peaks out from inside the Allied Medical Service ambulance. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

RCMP bookend the front and back of the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Fire Chief Cynthia Hammond waves from her vehicle during the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

We’re not sure how naughty Santa had to be to get himself in the back of a police vehicle, but obviously he had it sorted out by Christmas Eve. Just remember kids, no one is above the law. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Home Hardware’s Polar Express float rolls through town. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elves look out towards the crowd from Donovan Arey’s float. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kids were able to catch a ride in the second Town of Inuvik fire truck in the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Allied Medical Services lent an ambulance to the parade cause. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A parade-goer waves to the camera as she drives her decorated vehicle down Mackenzie Road. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

One of two fire trucks that took part in the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

First Responders of Allied Medical Service hand out candy canes to parade watchers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo