The Field Law Community Fund Program has opened again, offering $75,000 of funding across the NWT and Alberta. Territorial and provincial residents, projects and causes are invited to apply for funding.

The program is meant to fund “pay-it-forward” ideas for the aforementioned communities, according to Felicity Aston, director at Field Law.

“It offers local groups and organizations an opportunity to further develop the critical work they are doing to make their communities stronger,” said Aston. “An important thing to note is that the program is not just for registered charities. Non-registered charities, teams, associations and community groups of all kinds are also encouraged to apply.

“Once we have collected submissions, the public is asked to vote for their favourite applicants to receive funding. Voting starts Oct. 7.”

The funding is distributed after community markets go through a judging panel, “made up of friends, clients and representatives from Field Law.

“The judging criteria include the number of online votes received and the idea’s community impact, practicality, and originality,” said Aston.

The amount of $75,000 in funding is offered through the program as it allows the organizations that participate to receive sizeable prizes, as well as helping to impact their community.

“Often, the award is enough to fully fund an idea,” said Aston. “Allowing the individuals/organizations to jump right in and start making a difference.”

Over the past eight years, $610,000 in funding has been provided to 105 ideas via the Law Field’s program, something that Aston is proud to be a part of.

“From providing meals and teaching kitchen skills to newly housed individuals; to educating seniors on how to use technology,” she said, “the NWT and Alberta communities continuously demonstrate their drive to give back.

“This year, as groups and charities continue to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced funding. We are pleased to support the work they do that is vital to rebuilding communities and helping those in greatest need.”

The reason for the program exclusivity to the NWT and Alberta due to the location of the Field Law’s community markets.

“We have offices in Yellowknife, Calgary and Edmonton and maintain a strong presence in these communities. For more than 100 years we have committed ourselves to building enduring relationships that extend beyond our working-relationship with our clients to the communities they live in.”