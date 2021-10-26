The City of Yellowknife has announced the return of Pumpkin Lane.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, the city encourages residents to participate in the annual Pumpkin Lane by bringing gourds to the amphitheatre at Somba K’e Civic Plaza.

Every day beginning at 5:30 p.m., residents can assist in lighting the pumpkins, enjoying the creativity of other Yellowknifers.

Lighting supplies will be provided, but residents are welcome to bring additional candles and lighting tools to assist.

All public health orders issued by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer are to be followed. Events may change with little notice.

All updates will be communicated to the public via the municipal webpage www.yellowknife.ca and on social media.