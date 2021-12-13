Dene National Chief Gerry Antoine has been officially sworn in as Regional AFN Chief for the NWT and Dene National Chief.

“I, Gerald Antoine, the Dene National Chief of the Dene Nation, hereby give oath of office and swear before you that I will do the best of my ability to perform all of my duties as bestowed upon me in upholding and protecting the rights and interests of the Dene Nation,” declared Antoine during his swearing in.

Taking on the role from former Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya, the ceremony included a Dene drumming introduction and a few words by members, including former premier Stephen Kakfwi.

“It’s probably one of the greatest honors any Dene could receive, to be called on and to be given the blessing to serve the chiefs,”Kakfwi said.

Chief Edward Sangris also offered words during the ceremony, welcoming Antoine into his new role with open arms.

“We were here today to welcome Jerry to the position of Regional AFN Chief for the NWT and National Chief of the Dene Nation,” said Sangris. “Like I said in that in open prayer, we ask the Creator to look to guide the people next three years while he’s in office.”

Antoine offered his own words of gratitude:

“I just like to share and thank people for their confidence,” he said.

“I call on the Elders, and encourage their continued guidance as it is importantly essential in our way of life,” he continued. “Despite the relentless efforts afoot to convince us otherwise, we have never given up our teaching, and how we perceive our existence.”

“I know and I trust that we will all work together to do the work that we need to do,” said Antoine. “By being a family.”