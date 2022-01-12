The Nunavut Department of Health is issuing a warning of a possible salmonella contamination in Aoun brand Tahineh – Ground Sesame issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Ground sesame is an ingredient in making hummus.

Consumers should not consume the recalled product with a best before date of July 13, 2023.

Food with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause sickness. Short-term symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. People with weakened immune systems, Elders and young children may contract serious or sometimes deadly infections.

If you become sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your local health centre.