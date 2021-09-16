Applications are now being accepted for early learning and child care (ELCC) scholarships to help increase the number of qualified early childhood development professionals in the NWT.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 15 at 5 p.m., after which 30 available scholarships will be awarded at $5,000 each.

Scholarships are intended for NWT students enrolled in a diploma or degree program with a direct focus in early childhood development during the 2021-22 academic year.

Preference is take into account for those who enrolled in their first year of study, those who haven’t received an ELCC scholarship before, those from a small NWT community (any location other then Hay River, Fort Smith, Fort Simpson, Inuvik, Norman Wells or Yellowknife), and graduates planning to return to the NWT to work in early childhood development.

Post-secondary students attending programs that are typically in-person, but are now online, are eligible to apply for a scholarship.

Interested students can visit the GNWT’s ELCC scholarship webpage for details on eligibility and for steps to apply.

ECE has been providing scholarships to NWT post-secondary students since 2014. To date, 128 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $640,000.