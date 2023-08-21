Construction has officially begun on Aqqusariaq, the 24-bed addiction treatment and recovery centre set to open in Iqaluit in 2025.

The large and interdisciplinary team behind Aqqusariaq hosted a ground-breaking ceremony at the future site of the facility on the morning of Aug. 14.

Despite the relentless swarms of mosquitos that filled the air that morning, a crowd of more than 50 people materialized to be part of an occasion Minister of Health John Main described as “joyful.”

“We know we have so much need in Nunavut,” Main told a cluster of reporters after the event concluded. “Working together is how we’re really going to make things better and make things happen.”

The event began with an introduction from master of ceremonies Joanasie Akumalik. Elder Nash Sagiatook then led a traditional prayer in Inuktitut, which was followed by spirited singing and drumming from Leanna Wilson and Tooma Laisa, who perform together as Paunnakuluit.

Brief speeches were then given by Main, Vice President of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) Paul Irngaut, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, and the federal government’s Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, who was visiting Nunavut for the first time.

When speeches had concluded, the same group then picked up shovels and dug into the earth for a ceremonial “tundra turning.”

At present, the site if Aqqusariaq, which sits across from the Arctic Winter Games Arena and overlooks the Road to Nowhere, is little more than a cluster of wooden stakes denoting the future foot print of the facility.

However, local firm Tower Arctic will begin civil work on the site imminently, and Arctic Fresh Projects, the Iglulik-based company leading construction, will begin building the facility in the new year.

Aqqusariaq is expected to cost $83.7 million to complete—a substantial increase from its original $65-million price tag.

“There were cost overruns related to inflationary pressures,” Main said of the increased cost. “Right now, compared to the original budget, the Nunavut government is taking on more of the cost of the project than we had initially planned. We are working with our federal partners at Infrastructure Canada, but we’re not sure if that’s going to come through or not, in terms of the funding request that we have put in.”

That bulk of the cost of the project is being shared by the federal government, who are providing $42.1 million in funding, and the GN, who are expected to pay $41.6 million.

NTI is also set to contribute $5 million.

Programming for Aqqusariaq is currently in development. However, it has been confirmed that the facility will operate under what NTI’s Irngaut called the “three pillar approach.” The three pillars, he explained, refer to on-the-land programming, the centre itself, and the development of an Inuit workforce.

Recruitment remains a significant concern ahead of Aqqusariaq’s 2025 opening, with industry expert James Ayodele from Cambridge Bay recently calling staffing “one of the major operation issues that they could run into.”

However, NTI has committed $11.8 million in funding to train and development an Inuit workforce for Aqqusariaq, which Irngaut and Main are both optimistic will suffice.

“We already have people—especially Elders—that help Inuit in their trauma and their addictions,” Irngaut told reporters. “We are looking to those people, but also we’ll do training of Inuit in specific fields that will help support this centre. It’s in the initial stages, but we already have people who know how to help people, especially Inuit.”

“There’s several options that are being looked at for the future governance of Aqqusariaq,” Main added. “I think it’s clear that no matter what governance model is chosen, it’s going to be key to have a strong partnership with Nunavut Tunngavik in terms of developing the Inuit workforce and making sure that Inuit are hired into the facility to provide the services that are so badly needed.”

Idlout, like all of the speakers who stood behind the lectern at the event, clearly saw the creation of Aqqusariaq as a hugely positive development, and an affirmation of the things Inuit can achieve when working together.

“When I first moved to Iqaluit, there used to be caribou roaming here,” she said.

“The way that Inuit used to be is that they wouldn’t just wait for the caribou to arrive,” she added. “We didn’t just wait for them to come, we went out to hunt caribou. That’s how we have to look at our mental health. If we need help, if we’re traumatized, if we’re having difficulties, we can’t just wait for services to come to us. Through colonialism, we’ve been forced to wait and wait and wait. We have to start realizing that we can help ourselves.”

Many people in Nunavut have been closely following the plans to build a treatment centre in Iqaluit for years. That includes Tony Akoak, who represents the small Kitikmeot community of Gjoa Haven in the territory’s legislative assembly.

Akoak, who was in Yellowknife during Aqqusariaq’s ground-breaking ceremony, said he is “very happy” to see the facility going ahead.

“We want to keep people in the North where they belong,” he said. “It’s better to keep them at home rather than sending them south.”

However, Akoak would ultimately like to see similar facilities open in other regions of the territory to further alleviate travel requirements among people who are already dealing with the strain of trauma and addiction.

“Nunavut is very wide,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind a building like that up on this end of Nunavut so people can keep friends close by. It’d be nice to have two facilities within the territory, on both ends.”

ᕿᔪᓕᕆᓯᒋᐊᖅᓯᒪᔪᖅ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᖅ, 24-ᓂᒃ ᐃᒡᓕᓕ ᐅᐃᕆᓯᒪᔪᓕᕆᓂᖅ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᒪᒥᓴᕐᕕᒃ ᐊᕿᒃᓯᒪᔪᒃᑯᑦ ᐅᒃᑯᐃᕐᕕᖓ

ᐃᖃᓗᖕᓂ 2025.

ᐅᓄᖅᑐᒃᑯ ᓯᓚᑐᔪᑦ ᓯᓚᑖᓂᑉᐳᑦ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᖅ ᐅᒃᑯᐃᕐᓂᖃᖅᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᖃᑎᒌᒃᖢᑎᒃ ᐃᒡᓗᒡᔪᐊᖅᓴᐅᑉ ᓯᓚᑖᓂ

ᐅᓪᓛᖓᓂ ᐊᒌᓯ 14.

ᓄᖃᕈᑎᖃᓚᐅᖏᑦᑐᑦ ᕿᑦᑐᕆᐊᕋᓗᒐᓗᐊᕐᒪᑕ ᓯᓚᒥ ᐅᓪᓛᖑᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᔪᒥ, 50 ᐅᖓᑖᓂ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐱᙳᖅᑎᑕᐅᓛᖅᑐᒥᒃ ᐃᓚᐅᓚᐅᑲᒃᑐᑦ ᒥᓂᔅᑕ ᐋᓂᐊᖃᓇᖏᑐᓕᕆᔨᒃᑯᑦ ᐅᖃᖅᐸᖓ ‘’ᐱᒃᑯᓇᖅ.’’ ‘’ᖃᐅᔨᒪᔪᒍᑦ ᐱᔭᕆᐊᖃᖅᑕᖃᐅᕋᑦᑕ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥ,’’ ᒪᐃᓐ ᐅᖃᐅᔾᔨᕗᖅ ᐱᕙᓕᐊᔪᓕᕆᔨᓄᑦ ᐊᓂᒍᖅᓯᒪᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᖃᑎᒌᒃᑐᑦ. ‘’ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒌᖕᓂᒃᑯᑦ ᐊᑐᕐᓂᐊᖅᑕᕗᑦ ᐊᕿᓯᔪᒪᒧᑦ ᐊᑲᐅᔪᒃᑯᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐅᑐᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ.’’

ᐅᑯᐃᖅᑎᕼᐅᓚᐅᖅᑐᖅ ᑐᖓᓱᒃᑎᑦᑎᓗᑎᒃ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᒃᑎᑎᕈᓘᔭᖅᑐᓄᑦ ᑲᒪᔨᒻᒪᕆᒃ ᔪᐊᓇᓯ ᐊᑯᒪᓕᒃ. ᐃᓐᓇᖅ ᓇᔅ ᓇᒋᐊᒃᑐ ᑐᒃᓯᐊᕐᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐅᒃᑯᐃᖅᑕᐅᕗᖅ ᐃᓄᒃᑎᑐᑦ, ᐅᒃᑯᐃᑕᐅᖃᑕᐅᒋᓪᓗᓂ ᐃᖏᖅᑎᓄᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᕿᓚᐅᔭᖅᑎᓄᑦ ᓕᐊᓇ ᕆᐅᓯᓐ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᑑᒪ ᓚᐃᓴ, ᐱᖑᐊᖅᖢᑎᒃ ᐸᐅᓐᓇᑯᓗᐃᑦ.

ᐅᖃᓪᓚᒪᐅᑲᒃᖢᓂ ᒪᐃᒃ, ᐊᖓᔪᖅᖄ ᑐᒡᓕᖓ ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᑐᖓᕕᒃᑯᓐᓄᑦ (NTI) ᐹ ᐃᖓᐅᑦ, ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒧ ᑭᒡᒐᖅᑐᖅᑎ ᓘᕆ ᐃᓪᓚᐅᑦ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓄᓇᖃᖅᖄᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ ᐱᔨᑦᑎᕋᕐᑎᓄᑦ ᐹᑎ Hᐊᔾᔪ, ᓯᕗᓪᓕᕐᒥ ᐳᓛᕆᐅᖅᑐᖅ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒧ.

ᐅᖃᓚᖕᓂᖃᓯᒪᓂᓕᖅᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ, ᑲᑐᖓᔪᓴᐃᓐᓇᑦ ᑕᒃᑯᐊ ᑎᒍᓯᕗᑦ ᐳᐊᕆᔭᐅᒻᒥ ᐳᐊᕆᔭᓯᕗᑦ ᓄᓇᒥ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᒍᑎᖃᖅᖢᑎᒃ ‘’ᐃᑮᕐᓇᖅᑐᖅ ᐊᐅᓚᔾᔭᒃᐳ.ᖅ’’

ᐱᑎᓪᓗᒍ, ᓯᓚᑖᓂ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᑉ, ᐊᑭᑦᑎᐊᖓᓂ ᐅᑭᐅᒃᑯᑦ ᐱᙳᐊᕕᒡᔪᐊᕐᓃᑦ ᓯᐊᕆᔮᕐᕕᖓᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓵᖓᓪᓗᓂ ᓂᐊᖁᙳᓄ, ᕿᔪᒃᓴᕈᓗᑐᐃᓇᐅᓐᓇᐅᖏᒪᑦ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᑯᑦᑎᖅᓯᓂᖅ ᐃᓂᒋᔭᐅᓂᐊᖅᑐᒧᑦ ᐃᒡᓗᕐᔪᐊᒃᓴᒧᑦ.

ᐱᓪᓗᒍ, ᓄᓇᓕᖕᓂᑦ ᓇᖕᒥᓂᓖᑦ ᑮᓇᐅᔭᓕᐅᕋᓱᐊᖅᖢᑎᒃ ᑕᕈ ᐊᒃᑎᒃ ᐱᒋᐊᓯᑲᐅᑎᒋᓂᐊᖅᑐᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᒥᓂ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐊᒃᑎᒃ ᕗᕆᔅ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᖓ, ᐃᒡᓗᓕᒃ-ᒥ ᓇᖕᒥᓂᑯᑦ ᓯᕗᓕᖅᑎ ᕿᔪᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ, ᐱᒋᐊᕐᓂᐊᖅᑐ ᐃᒡᓗᔪᐊᒃᓴᕐᒥ ᐊᕋᒍ ᓄᑖᖅ.

ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᖅ ᐃᑭᑲᕐᓂᐊᕋᓱᒋᔭᐅᔪᖅ $83.7 ᒥᓕᐊᓐ ᑖᒪᒥᒃ ᐱᐊᓂᒡᓗᒍ − ᐊᑭᑦᑐᕆᐊᖅᖢᓂ ᐊᑭᒋᓗᐊᓚᐅᖅᑕᒥᓂ $65- ᒥᓕᐊᓐ ᑖᓚ ᐊᑭᐅᓚᐅᖅᑐᖅ.

‘’ᐊᐳᓪᓚᑎᓇᓚᐅᕐᒪᑦ ᐱᔾᔪᑎᒋᓪᓗᒍ ᑭᓱᓕᒪᑦ ᐊᑭᑦᑐᕆᐊᖅᖢᑎᒃ ,’’ ᒪᐃᓐ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ ᐊᑭᑦᑐᖅᓯᒪᔪᑦ ᑭᓱᓕᒪᑦ. ‘’ᒪᓐᓇᐅᔪᖅ, ᐃᑭᒋᓚᐅᖅᑕᒥᓄᑦ, ᒪᓇᐅᔪᖅ ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᒐᕙᒪᒐ ᑲᒪᓯᒪᓚᐅᑲᑦᑐᖅ ᐊᑭᒃᓴᖏᓐᓄ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᑦᓄᑦ ᐊᕿᓱᓚᐅᑦᑕᑦᑎᒍᖏᑦᑐᖅ. ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒋᔭᕗᑦ ᒐᕙᒪᑐᖃᒃᑯᑦ ᐃᒡᓗᓕᐅᖅᑎᕐᔪᐊᖅ ᑲᓇᑕᒥ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ ᖃᐅᔨᒪᖏᑦᑐᒍᑦ ᐱᓂᐊᑐᒐᓗᐊᕐᒪᖓᑦ, ᐃᔾᔪᑎᖃᖅᖢᓂ ᐃᑲᔪᓯᐊᕈᒪᔭᑦᑎᓐᓂ ᑮᓇᐅᔭᓂᒃ ᐱᔪᒪᔪᑎᒥᒃ ᑐᓂᓯᓚᐅᖅᑎᓪᓗᑕ.’’

ᑮᓇᐅᔭᑲᓪᓚᒃ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᒧᑦ ᐃᓚᖓᓂᒃ ᑐᓂᔭᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᒐᕙᒪᑐᖃᒃᑯᓐᓂ, ᑐᓂᓯᓪᓗᑎᒃ $42.1 ᒥᓕᐊᓐ ᑖᓚ ᐃᑲᔫᓯᐊᖅ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᒐᕙᒪ, ᐃᑭᓖᓂᐊᕋᓱᒋᔭᐅᓪᓕᑎᑦ $41.6 ᒥᓕᐊᓐ.

ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᑐᖓᕕᒃ ᑐᓂᓯᓂᐊᕐᓯᒪᓂᕋᖅᑐᑦ $5 ᒪᓕᐊᓐ.

ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᑦ ᐊᖅᑲᓴᕆᐊᕐᒧᑦ ᒪᓇᐅᔪᖅ ᐊᕿᒃᓱᖅᑕᐅᔪᖅ. ᐱᓪᓗᒍ, ᑐᓴᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᓕᖅᑐᖅ ᐃᒡᓗᕐᔪᐊᖅ ᐃᖏᒐᓂᖃᕐᓂᐊᕐᒪᑦ ᐅᖃᑐᖅ ᓄᓇᕗᖅ ᑐᖓᕕᒃᑯᑦ ᐃᖓᐅᑦ ᑕᐃᓪᓗᒍ ‘’ᐱᖓᓱᐃᓕᖃᖓᔪᖅ ᑐᖓᕕᑦ’’ ᐱᖓᓲᓕᖃᖓᔪᖅ ᑐᖓᕕᑦ, ᐅᓂᑲᐅᓯᕆᓗᓂᔾᔪᒃ, ᓄᓇᐃᓐᓇᕐᒥᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᒃᓴᑦ, ᐃᓂᖓᓂ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐊᕿᒃᓱᐃᕙᓪᓕᐊᓂᖅ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔭᕈᓯᐊᓂᒃ.

ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔭᖅᑎᒃᓴᓄᒃ ᐃᓱᒪᓗᖕᓇᕈᑕᐅᕗᖅ ᖃᐃᔪᒥ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊ 2025 ᐅᑯᐃᕐᓂᕆᓛᖅᑕᖓ, ᖃᐅᔨᒪᔪᒪᕆᒃ ᐱᓕᕆᐊᖑᔪᒃᓴᓂᒃ ᔭᐃᒥᓯ ᐊᐃᔪᑎᐅ ᐃᖃᓗᒃᑑᑎᐊᕐᒥᐅᑕᖅ ᐅᖃᓵᓚᐅᖅᑐᖅ ‘ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔮᑎᖃᐃᓇᕐᓂᖅ ‘’ᐊᖏᔪᒃᑯᑦ ᐃᖏᕋᓂᖓ ᑐᓗᖅᑕᕈᑎᖃᑐᐃᓇᕆᐊᖃᕐᓂᖏᓐᓂᒃ.’’

ᑭᓯᐊᓂᓕ, ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᑐᖓᕕᒃ ᑐᓂᓯᔪᒪᖕᒪᑕ $11.ᓐ ᒥᓕᐊᓐ ᐃᑲᔪᓯᐊᒃᓴᖅ ᐱᓪᓕᒻᒪᒃᓴᐃᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐊᕿᒃᓱᐃᓂᖅ ᐃᓄᐃᒃᑐᑦ ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔭᕈᓯᖃᕐᓂᖅ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᕐᒧᑦ, ᐃᖓᐅᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᒪᐃᓐ ᐱᔪᓐᓇᕈᓇᕋᓱᒋᔫᒃ.

‘’ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔭᖅᑎᖄᓂᒃᑐᒍᑦ − ᐃᓐᓇᕐᓂᒃ − ᐊᑲᔪᕈᓐᓇᖅᑐᑦ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐊᒃᓱᕈᐊᓪᓚᒍᑎᒋᓯᒪᔭᒥᓄᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐅᐃᕆᓯᒪᔪᓕᕆᓂᕐᒧᑦ,’’ ᐃᖓᐅᑦ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ. ‘’ᕿᓂᖅᑐᒍᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᓂᒃ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ ᐱᓕᒻᒪᒃᓴᐃᓂᐊᕐᒥᔪᒍᑦ ᐃᓄᖕᓂᑦ ᑐᕌᑐᒃᑯ ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔮᒃᓴᓄ ᐃᑲᔫᑎᖃᕈᓐᓇᖅᑐᒥ ᒪᒥᓴᕐᕕᖕᒧᑦ. ᖃᑯᓗᐊᓂᑐᐃᓇᖅᑐᖅ, ᑭᓯᐊᓂ ᐃᓄᖄᓂᓕᖅᑐᒍᑦ ᖃᐅᔨᒪᔪᓂᒃ ᐃᑲᔪᕐᓂᒃᑯᑦ ᐃᓄᖕᓂᑦ, ᐱᕕᒃᑐᒥᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ.’’

‘’ᑐᕋᕈᓐᓇᖅᑐᓂ ᕿᒥᕈᓂᖃᖅᑐᑦ ᐊᑐᖅᑕᐅᔪᓐᓇᖅᑐᒥᒃ ᐃᖏᕋᔪᓯᐊᓂᒃ ᐊᖅᑯᓵᕆᐊᖅ,’ ᒪᐃᓐ ᐃᓚᓯᕗᖅ. ‘’ᑐᑭᓯᓇᓂᒃᑐᑦ ᓇᐅᑯᑐᐃᓐᓇᖅ ᐊᑐᕋᓗᐊᖅᐸᑦ ᐃᖏᕋᓂᖓ, ᑐᕋᕈᑕᐅᑎᐊᕈᓐᓇᕐᒪᑦ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒌᑦᑎᐊᕐᓂᕐᒧᑦ ᓄᓇᕕᒃ ᑐᒐᕕᒃᑯᓐᓂ ᐊᕿᒃᓱᐃᕙᓪᓕᐊᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔭᖅᑎᓂᒃ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᓂᕈᐊᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᖄᕐᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᖃᓇᐃᔮᒃᓴᓄᑦ ᐱᔨᑦᑎᕋᖅᑕᐅᔭᕆᐊᖃᒻᒪᕆᒃᑐᓄᑦ.’’

ᐃᓪᓚᐅᑦ, ᐅᖃᑎᑦᑎᑐᑦ ᓇᖏᖅᐳᖅ ᑕᐃᑲᓂ, ᑕᐅᑐᒃᑕᕗᑦ ᐊᕿ2ᐸᓪᓕᐊᔪᖅ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᖅ ᐊᒃᑐᑎᖃᑎᐊᕐᓂᐊᖅᑐᖅ ᐊᕿᒋᐊᓕᖕᓄᑦ, ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐃᓕᖁᓯᒃᑯᑦ ᐊᑐᕐᓗᑎᒃ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐋᕿᒃᓯᓂᖃᑦᑎᐊᕈᓐᓇᕐᒪᑕ ᐱᓕᕆᖃᑎᒌᖕᓂᒃᑯᑦ.

‘’ᐃᖃᓗᖕᓄᑦ ᓅᓴᖅᑎᓪᓗᖓ, ᑐᒃᑐᑕᖃᖅᐸᓚᐅᖅᓯᒪᔪᖅ ᓇᓂᑐᐃᓐᓇ ᓄᓇᓕᖕᓂ,’’ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ.

‘’ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐱᖁᓯᖓᑎᒍᑦ, ᐅᑕᕿᑐᐃᓐᓇᖃᑦᑕᓚᐅᖏᒻᒪᑕ ᑐᒃᑐᓂ, ᐊᖑᓇᓱᒋᐊᖅᖢᑎᒍ ᑐᒃᑐᓂᒃ. ᑕᑯᔭᕆᐊᖃᖅᑕᕗᑦ ᐃᓱᒪᕗᑦ ᑕᐃᒪᓐᓇ. ᐃᑲᔪᖅᑕᐅᔭᕆᐊᖃᕈᑦᑕ, ᑕᑯᕐᓂᕐᓗᒃᓯᒪᓂᑰᒍᑦᑕ, ᐊᔪᕐᓇᖅᑐᖅᓯᐅᕈᑦᑕ,

ᐅᑕᕿᑐᐃᓇᕆᐊᖃᖏᓐᓇᑦᑕ ᐱᔨᑦᑎᕋᖅᑕᐅᔪᑎᓂᒃ. ᖃᓪᓗᓈᑉ ᐱᖁᓯᐊ ᐊᓯᔾᔨᖅᑎᕆᓐᓇᖅᑎᓪᓗᒍ, ᐅᑕᕿᖁᔭᐅᑐᐃᓇᖃᑦᑕᕋᑦᑕ, ᐅᑕᕿ ᐅᑕᕿ. ᐅᔨᕈᓱᓕᕈᓐᓇᕆᐊᖃᖅᑐᒍᑦ ᐅᕙᑦᑎᓐᓂ ᐃᑲᔪᕈᓐᓇᕐᓂᑦᑎᓐᓂ ᓇᖕᒥᓂᖅ.’’

ᐅᓄᖅᑐᑦ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥᐅᑦ ᕿᒥᕈᓂᖃᖅᓯᓴᓕᕐᒪᑕ ᐸᕐᓇᐃᓂᖅ ᒪᒥᓴᕐᕕᖕᒥᑦ ᐃᖃᓗᖕᓂ ᐊᒥᓱᓄ ᐊᕋᒍᓄᑦ. ᐃᓚᐅᓪᓗᓂ ᑑᓂ ᐊᑯᐊᒃ, ᑭᒡᒐᖅᑐᐃᔨᕋᓛᖅ ᕿᑎᕐᒥᐅᓄᑦ ᐅᖅᓱᖅᑐᒥ ᒪᓕᒐᓕᐅᕐᕕᖕᒧᑦ.

ᐊᑯᐊᒃ, ᔭᓗᓇᐃᒥᓚᐅᖅᑐᖅ ᐊᖅᑯᓴᕆᐊᖅ ᐅᑭᐃᖅᑕᐅᑎᓪᓗᒍ ᖁᕕᐊᓱᖕᓂᖃᖅᑎᓪᓗᒋᑦ, ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ, ‘’ᖁᕕᐊᓱᕕᒡᔪᐊᕋᒥ’’ ᑲᔪᓯᖕᒪᑦ ᐃᒡᓗᕐᔪᐊᒃᓴᖅ.

‘’ᐃᓄᐃᓐ ᐅᑭᐅᖅᑕᖅᑐᒥ ᐃᓂᖏᓐᓃᖁᒐᑦᑎᒍ ᐃᓂᖓᓂ, ‘’ ᐅᖃᖅᐳᖅ. ‘’ᐃᖏᕐᕋᖅᓯᒪᑎᖦᖢᑎᒍ ᐊᑲᐅᓂᖅᓴᐅᖕᒪᑦ ᐊᐅᓪᓚᖅᑎᖏᖔᖢᑎᒍ ᖃᓪᓗᓈ ᓄᓇᓄ.’’

ᐱᓪᓗᒍ, ᐊᑯᐊᒃ ᑕᑯᔪᒪᕗᖅ ᐊᔨᑲᓴᖏᓐᓂ ᓴᕿᑎᕆᓗᑎᑦ ᐊᕕᒃᑐᖅᑕᐅᓯᒪᔪᒃᑯᑦ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥ ᐊᐅᓪᓚᕆᐊᖃᑲᑕᖕᓂᖅ ᐅᓚᕕᓴᐃᖏᓪᓗᓂ ᐃᓄᖕᓄᑦ ᐊᒃᓱᕈᖅᓯᒪᓂᒃᑐᓄᑦ ᐊᒻᒪᓗ ᐅᐃᕆᓯᒪᔪᓄᑦ.

‘’ᓄᓇᕗᑦ ᐊᖏᔪᐊᓘᖕᒪᑦ, ‘’ᐅᖃᐳᖅ. ‘’ᖃᓄᐃᒋᓇᔭᖏᑕᕋ ᓴᓇᔪᖃᖅᐸᑦ ᑕᐃᒪᓐᓇ ᐃᓱᐊᓂ ᑕᒪᓂ ᓄᓇᕗᒻᒥ ᐃᓄᐃᑦ ᐃᓚᒥᓄᑦ ᖃᓂᑐᓇᕋᔭᖅᐳᑦ. ᐊᑲᐅᓇᔭᖅᐳᖅ ᒪᕉᖕᓂᑦ ᐃᒡᓗᕐᔪᐊᖅᑕᖃᖅᐸᑦ ᐊᕕᒃᑐᖅᓯᒪᔪᒃᑯᑦ.