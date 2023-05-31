The Artic Bay health centre has closed temporarily due to staff shortages, the Department of Health advised in a Wednesday afternoon news release.

How long the facility will remain closed is unclear as the department stated that the service disruption is in effect “until further notice.”

During this period, paramedics will remain on location to provide “emergent or life- threatening care,” the release stated, adding that the department will also rely on virtual tools to support community members.

Calls to the health centre will be directed to virtual services and, in some instances, may be forward to health centres in other communities across the territory. Callers are encouraged not to hang up when attempting to contact the centre, as delays may occur due to the staffing shortage. Support staff will be available to assist callers with medical travel and prescriptions. Community members who need to fill a prescription are advised to do so between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The release states that the availability of some services may change depending on staffing levels.

“The Department of Health is working with government and territorial partners to ensure Nunavummiut have access to necessary health services while addressing staff shortages,” the news release concluded.

Other facilities across the territory have also closed temporarily due to staffing shortages, including family wellness offices in Kugluktuk, Taloyoak and Kugaaruk.