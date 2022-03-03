Russia’s partners on the Arctic Council, including Canada, have pledged to no longer hold meetings following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On the morning of March 3, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the U.S. issued a joint statement saying they would no longer participate in meetings of the council, particularly in Russia. The Russian Federation currently chairs the council. As of March 3, the council’s website still lists Russia as the chair for 2021-23.

The seven nations condemned “Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and note the grave impediments to international cooperation, including in the Arctic, that Russia’s actions have caused.”

“We remain convinced of the enduring value of the Arctic Council for circumpolar cooperation and reiterate our support for this institution and its work,” the statement reads.

The Arctic Council is an international forum comprising groups that represent the Indigenous peoples of the Arctic. Both the Arctic Athabaskan Council (AAC) and the Gwich’in Council International (GCI) participate in the council.

Neither the AAC nor the GCI responded to requests for comment prior to publication deadline. However, on Feb. 14, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the AAC issued a statement calling for Canada, Russia, the United States and Ukraine to respect the rights of the Indigenous Crimean Tatars.

“It is at the Arctic Council table that international cooperation agreements have been reached that address important areas including climate change, marine pollution, and Arctic scientific study,” the statement reads. “It also serves as an important global forum working towards agreements committed to sustainable solutions as regions look to future developments in the Arctic.”

AAC’s Canadian chair, Bill Erasmus, said the council is “the world’s only forum where we, as Indigenous People have inclusion at a global level.”