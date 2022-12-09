There are eight finalists for the 2022 Arctic Inspiration Prize.

Of those contenders, five are from Nunavut and the NWT. With close to $3 million to be won by Northern initiatives, each project has the chance to make its own impact.

Three regional selection committees for Yukon, NWT and Inuit Nunangat have selected these finalists, who have stood out from the various submissions made to the Arctic Inspiration Prize Committee.

The Nunavut Arctic Inspiration Prize finalists are as follows:

-Kuugalak — Emily Angulalik, Cambridge Bay, $1 million finalist

Kuugalak seeks to build a campus in Cambridge Bay that will combine indoor and outdoor activities, community-designed production equipment and experiential landscaping to bridge green energy research and the growing of local plant species for nutrition, climate adaptation and cultural use.

-Pilimmaksaijuliriniq — Andriana Kusugak, Rankin Inlet, $1 million finalist

Pilimmaksaijuliriniq aims to be an Inuit-led and designed initiative for Inuit Nunangat in response to the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy and other action plans. It proposes additional mental health supports in concert with Inuit wellness traditional teachings. It will look to support community organizations, activists and teachers to deliver community-based programming in Inuit Nunangat.

-Nunavut Youth Creative Collective — Macintosh Pavia, Iqaluit, Youth Prize finalist (up to $100,000)

The Nunavut Youth Creative Collective is seeking to help increase Inuit participation in advertising, social media and other digital formats to help represent Inuit in campaigns targeting Inuit.

The NWT Arctic Inspiration Prize finalists are as follows:

-Lessons from our Elders — Sharon Snowshoe, NWT, AIP Category finalist (up to $500,000)

Lessons from our Elders wants to engage high school students in the NWT in identifying historic artifacts cited in traditional stories, and interview an Elder. By working with 10 communities over a 10-year-period for one year, the project hopes to establish an expedition showcasing a part of the North that Northerners don’t see very often.

-Northern Games Youth Collaboration Inuvialuit Piuyausiq — Tamara Voudrach, NWT, Youth Prize finalist (up to $100,000)

The Northern Games Youth Collaboration Inuvialuit Piuyausiq hopes to hold a Northern Youth Development Program in Tuktoyaktuk and to develop the next generation of leaders by promoting healthy activities and cultural connections, with a focus on youth mentorship and highlighting volunteerism.

“I’m excited to see the innovation and creativity of each of these teams take centre stage as we move back to an in-person ceremony in February as part of the Northern Lights Business and Cultural Showcase, where the winning laureates will be announced,” said Wally Schumann, chair of the Arctic Inspiration Prize Charitable Trust. “These teams represent the hopes and dreams of their communities and I am thrilled that we will be able to celebrate them all as a community, together once again.”