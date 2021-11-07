A 22-year-old Rankin Inlet man died in a standoff with police on Saturday afternoon.

The RCMP responded to a disturbance involving intoxicated men in Area 6 of the community at 3:15 p.m.

One man obtained a rifle and was seen walking in town. The Mounties allege that he shot toward the police officers.

He then took a truck at gunpoint and drove the vehicle outside of municipal limits, according to the RCMP.

The Mounties contained him in that area for several hours and called in the Emergency Response Team from Manitoba, who arrived and were involved in a fatal shooting incident.

The man was later pronounced dead.

Ottawa Police Service will conduct an investigation into this matter.

“These events are difficult for all involved. Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time,” the RCMP stated in a Sunday news release.