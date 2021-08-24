Iliatsiniq Nunavut Literacy Council will be running a 12-week parent and tot program in Naujaat starting in September.

Through the unique Putuja Putuja program, parents will receive daily lessons on various topics including Inuit child-rearing practices, budgeting, nutrition, as well as self and family wellness.

Participants will learn how to sew and cook and there will be special guests.

Children will be given a safe and fun environment to play, learn, do crafts and make friends.

The program is open to parents with children aged 0 to 5-years-old.

Putuja Putuja participants will be compensated with stipends twice per month.

The program will run at the Tuugaalik School Day Care from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, starting Sept. 20 and ending Dec. 10.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 8

AEM Family Day

Arviat

Agnico Eagle and the Hamlet of Arviat will host their Family Fun Day on Aug. 28. The action will take place between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the sports park.

There will be games for children and Elders, prizes, popcorn, a barbecue and much more.

The events will be weather permitting.

Gender-based violence survey

Kivalliq

Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada is currently conducting a survey on gender-based violence. The organization is looking for Inuit women 18 and older to take an online confidential survey about their understanding of and experience with the criminal justice system.

The survey is titled Meeting Survivor’s Needs: Gender-Based Violence Against Inuit Women and The Criminal Justice System and can be found on Pauktuutit’s website.

It contains 28 questions and takes about half an hour to complete.

Wellness camp

Baker Lake

The Piruqatigiit Resource Centre will be putting on a wellness camp in Baker Lake early next month. The Anigurvik Wellness Camp will run from Sept. 7 to 12 at Prince River.

The camp will take a holistic approach to land-based healing. Participants will learn about making small changes, restorative nature connection and the importance of community wellness.

There will also be guest speakers.

Space is limited to 10 people and is reserved for those 18 and over.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 1.