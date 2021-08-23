Archers take aim

Thebacha/Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Ski Club will play host to the 2021 NWT Archery Championships, which are set to take place between Sept. 3 and 5.

It’s a 3-D shoot, meaning the archers will be taking shots at life-sized animals placed at various locations around the trails. Everything gets underway on Sept. 4 with shooting happening all day and continuing the morning of Sept. 5. The closing ceremonies will happen later in the afternoon on the final day but may happen on Saturday based on the amount of participants.

There are four divisions to enter – U14, U16, U19 and Open – and equipment will be available for people who need it. A 50 per cent travel subsidy is also available for people heading into Fort Smith to compete but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

The registration deadline is Sept. 1.

— James McCarthy

Jordan’s Principle reading program kicks off

Aklavik

A new reading program funded through Jordan’s Principle kicked off Aug. 9 in Aklavik, giving avid readers under 18-years-old a shot at winning a Tablet A7 with 32 gigabytes of storage.

Running until Aug. 27, participants are expected to read at least 20 minutes a day and record it on their reading log. Every book finished gets one entry into a draw to win one of seven tablets.

After completing each week of reading, participants then collect a sticker from the Jordan’s Principle Youth Office. The goal is to get three stickers after three weeks.

Contact Sheila Greenland at 978 2122 to sign up. Draw for the tablets is Aug. 30.

— Eric Bowling

A different kind of award

NWT

The Sport North Awards won’t be handed out this year for the simple reason that there wasn’t much happening in the world of sports in the NWT.

To that end, Sport North has come up with the Covid-19 Heroes which are being given out in place of the traditional awards for 2021. According to the description, these awards are going to people who managed to continue on with their training during the heavy days of the pandemic or teams and coaches who found alternate ways to stay in shape.

Anyone can be nominated for one of the awards, or anyone can nominate someone, but all nominations must be endorsed by a territorial sport organization (TSO) beforehand. Each TSO can nominate up to one athlete/team, one coach and one community contributor.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Aug. 27.

— James McCarthy

Tuktoyaktuk vaccination clinic postponed out of respect

Tuktoyaktuk

A vaccination clinic in Tuktoyaktuk that was scheduled for Aug. 9 was postponed out of respect for the late Kristine McLeod.

The notice, published the same day by the Rosie Ovayuak Health Centre, said a new date would be scheduled shortly.

Tuktoyaktuk has been aggressively pushing its residents to get vaccinated, including running the Crush Covid-19 draw, a sweepstakes with prizes up to $10,000. That draw wraps up Aug. 15.

— Eric Bowling

Go for a walk

Liidlii Kue/Fort Simpson

The Deh Cho Friendship Centre is still planning on having a walk and talk about nature but just on a different day now.

The original date was supposed to be Aug. 17 but it’s been pushed back to Aug. 26 with the same planned start time of 10 a.m. It’s happening at the Fort Simpson Territorial Park and it’s open to any and all ages but those under the age of 10 will need a parent/guardian with them.

The Nature Walk and Talk will involve looking at local plants in the area, what they can be used for and how they can be harvested. There will be a light lunch with snacks provided but participants are responsible for their own water bottle.

— James McCarthy

Language Immersion Camp held in Tsiigehtchic

Tsiigehtchic

A language Immersion Camp in Tsiigehthic kicked off Aug. 5, hosted by Gwich’in Elder Anges Mitchell. The camp was to help people get practice in the Dinjii Zhuh dialect of Gwich’in.

Open to the public, the camp included language practice, traditional food and a community cookout.

It was one of the last events attended by the late Gwich’in Deputy Grand Chief Kristine McLeod.

— Eric Bowling

Learn to coach

Thebacha/Fort Smith

The Aboriginal Sports Circle of the NWT will be in Fort Smith Sept. 7 and 8 to run a coaching clinic.

It’s the Aboriginal Coaching Modules and it’s open to anyone in the NWT who is interested in learning a curriculum with content that reflects Aboriginal culture, values and lifestyles. The course will begin at 5:30 p.m. on each evening and it will run for a total of eight hours over the two days.

There is travel assistance available for the first 10 people who require it and you have until Aug. 27 to register of you do. If you don’t need any help, you have until Aug. 31 to sign up and you can do so either which way by getting in touch with Lori Rutherford-Simon.

— James McCarthy