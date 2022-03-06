Two arrest warrants for Drea Lucas Maccallister, 17, have been issued in connection with a number of crimes in Fort Smith, RCMP confirmed, March 6.

With the support of additional RCMP units from around the territory, Fort Smith RCMP are investigating several incidents including including firearm offences and a sudden death.

“In excess of 20 RCMP officers are on the ground in Fort Smith performing various functions of the investigations and to effect a safe arrest,” Inspector Barry LaRocque, the South District RCMP Officer in Charge, told Yellowknifer.

“Even though the suspect is a youth, after a risk assessment we decided to release his name. We believe in the interest of public safety we think it’s prudent to release his name and photo to protect them,” said LaRocque.

Police believe Mccallister may have access to weapons thus believed dangerous and police warn the public to not approach him but instead, call the RCMP.

Warrants are for Assault with a Weapon and Failure to Comply with Probation order from an incident in Fort Smith on Feb. 26.

Mccallister is also a suspect in a series of break and enters thefts on March 4 where a GNWT vehicle and long barrel firearms were stolen from two locations.

“If anyone has information regarding the location of Drea Mccallister please contact the RCMP so this matter can be resolved safely for all involved,” said LaRocque.

“Right now there is no lockdown in place in Fort Smith. People are free to go about their Sunday — all we ask is that they are vigilant.”

If the public sees any suspicious activity, please contact the Fort Smith RCMP at 867-872-1111, or 9-1-1 immediately or contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest.