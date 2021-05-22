Not even a year into operation, Tuktoyaktuk’s maker space is getting an $83,450 boost from the federal government.

Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod made the announcement May 21 on behalf of Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna.

Already providing users with vinyl cutting, laser engraving and pyrography (burning images into wood) equipment, but with the additional cash intends to expand with the purchase of sublimation equipment and a few 3D printers. The maker space can be used for personal and commercial purposes, with members selling their creations online. The space opened in January.

“Communities know best what kind of projects would have the greatest impact for their residents and local economies as they respond to the unique challenges presented by COVID-19,” said McLeod. “That’s why it’s great to see this maker space supported in Tuktoyaktuk, which will provide residents with greater creative opportunities.

“Through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative we are proud to support community-driven solutions that allow Canadians to safely participate in daily social and economic activities.”

With the funding to get the maker space up and running in the bank, the next step is securing annual funding to keep the lights on.

Advertisement

In his announcement, McLeod added that funding opportunities to keep the maker space open past June of 2022 are to be explored over the coming year.

“We are pleased to know that the funding opportunities for the Maker’s Space in Tuktoyaktuk is being considered beyond June 2022, as many of these important programs have limited life span,” said project manager Kendyce Cockney. “Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected.

“As residents faces increased isolation due to COVID-19, this project from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”

Funding for the maker space was provided through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, which provides funding between $5,000 and $250,000 for projects that either help create safe and vibrant public spaces, improve mobility options and or provide new digital solutions to problems. Intake for funding opened Feb. 9 and closed 28 days later. A second call for applications to the program opened May 14 and will remain so until June 25. Applications are available on the Community Foundations of Canada website and the program is open to municipal governments, charities, Indigenous communities and registered non-profits.