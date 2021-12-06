Everyone 12 and older will have to show proof of vaccination to enter municipal buildings in Arviat as of Monday, Dec. 6.

The hamlet announced the decision on Facebook and disabled comments on the post.

“In order to access hamlet buildings, you will be required to present a proof of vaccination card or QR code before entering,” wrote the hamlet on Facebook. “You may also be required to present a photo ID if needed.”

Unvaccinated people can still use hamlet services if they call to make an appointment beforehand.

The vaccine passport will not apply to those younger than 12 for the time being.

The hamlet will accept requests for accommodation for anyone unable to get fully vaccinated. Requests must be made in writing to the senior administrative officer at sao@arviat.ca.

Arviat is following Rankin Inlet, which enforced its municipal vaccine passport Nov. 30.