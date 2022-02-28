Yellowknifers have a new food-delivery option starting this coming Saturday, March 5.

Local catering company, Chews & Bites YK, was launched in Feb. 2021.

“Most of my dishes are Asian as I’m from the Philippines,” owner and operator, Leilani Alcock, told Yellowknifer.

Her favourite dish is Pancid — stir-fried noodles with chicken and vegetables. “And, of course, my homemade spring rolls,”

The menu includes Buchi Ube (sesame seed balls), Peri peri chicken, and homemade Gua Bao — fluffy boa buns filled with braised pork, cucumber, cilantro, optionally topped with red chillies and crushed peanuts.

“I wanted to focus something that other restaurants do not make,” Alcock said.

The mother of three works alone to put the meals together, with a little feedback from her husband who is also a chef.

“Other than that, my menu is all me,” Alcock said.

The weekly menu is posted on Facebook around lunchtime every Thursday. Customers place their order via Facebook message and pick up from her apartment at Fraser Towers on 52 street.

As of Friday, March 4, customers have a new option of delivery at the cost of $5 and a minimum order of $30. The average price of a dish is around $15.

Customers must place their order by Friday at 8 p.m. to receive their food deliver between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“I make food that I really, really love, and I just want to share it.”