Police responded to a man hit by a vehicle and a physical altercation in the Bison Estates parking lot on April 21.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., the Yellowknife RCMP received a report of an assault occurring between two women and a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The man who was struck by the vehicle sustained serious head injuries. He was transferred to the University Of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton for medical care. He remains in serious condition, the RCMP stated.

He was not involved in the physical incident involving both women, according to the Mounties.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com