Steve Norn, the former MLA for Tu Nedhe-Willideh, had his assault charge dropped on Friday in Territorial Court.

Norn was accused of assaulting a ground crew worker after arriving at Yellowknife Airport on an Air Canada flight upon leaving the plane on Nov. 26, 2022.

The original charge was laid Jan. 9 and Norn made an initial appearance in court on Jan. 24.

On that day, Jay Bran, Norn’s lawyer, said that the alleged incident was “minor in nature” and confidently stated before Judge Robert J. Lane that the video evidence, once analyzed by the Crown, would be convincing enough for authorities to drop the charge.

Bran had not seen the video when he made that claim. They would appear in court on a later date to give the Crown time to view the evidence.

Jacqueline Halliburn, who represented the Crown, said on Friday that the office in Edmonton made the decision to drop the charge.

“It was on their instructions that we entered a state of proceedings in court today,” she said. “No one in our office, including myself, has seen any of the evidence or disclosure with relation to this matter.”

Halliburn said that the office in Yellowknife had a conflict of interest in the matter, hence the involvement of the office in Edmonton.

She said that she did not know why the decision was made.

Bran also said that he was uncertain why the Crown made its ruling.

“I presume it’s because they’ve decided there’s no public interest in proceeding,” he said. “I’m not 100 per cent sure what evidence they’ve reviewed up to this point and whether or not that includes the video of the alleged incident.”

Norn declined to comment on the matter, but Bran made a statement on his behalf.

“My client is relieved that the prosecution has ended and he is looking forward to continuing with his life now that this is behind him,” he said.

Yellowknifer has reached out to the office in Edmonton to ask why the prosecution was dropped. This story will be updated if a response is received.