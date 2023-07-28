A Nunavut man, 35, died in hospital after he was assaulted in the parking lot of Capital Suites on July 22.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident, according to a news release from the RCMP on Friday afternoon.

The male suspect, 19, will have the charges against him re-evaluated. He was originally charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats.

Police responded to a call about the July 22 assault and found the Nunavut man in the parking lot of Capital Suites.

He was unresponsive and had suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital before being airlifted to Edmonton while in serious condition.

Mounties located and arrested the male suspect shortly afterwards.

The police did not disclose the name of the accused or the victim.