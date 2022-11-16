Inflation in Yellowknife rose by 7.1 per cent in October compared to a year earlier, fresh data from Statistics Canada revealed on Wednesday.

Food and transportation led to the greatest hike in prices, each at more than nine per cent higher than October 2021.

Fruit and nuts exploded by 18.2 per cent, followed by bakery and cereal products, which were up 15.9 per cent, while vegetables jumped by 13 per cent.

Transportation costs were hit by a 9.8 per cent increase to purchase and lease passenger vehicles. Meanwhile, gasoline was 19.5 per cent pricier at the pumps than one year earlier, although down from the peak prices experienced this past June.

By comparison, the Consumer Price Index climbed 6.9 per cent nationally. At 7.6 per cent inflation, Whitehorse saw prices soar higher than the NWT capital while Edmonton was slightly lower at 6.8 per cent. Iqaluit’s Consumer Price Index increased by 4.3 per cent.