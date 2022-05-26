At least 100 homes in Hay River and the K’atl’odeeche First Nation have been surveyed for flood damage, while at least 230 residents have signed up for the Disaster Assistance service, as of May 26, according to the GNWT’s Minister of Community Affairs.

Minister Shane Thompson provided the update in response to questions in the Legislative Assembly on May 26, although he said those figures may have no longer been up to date.

“As soon as it was safe, we had our pathfinders in,” he said.

Once damage assessers have had the chance to survey the damage, homeowners will be contacted about next steps.

Thompson said pathfinders will be on the ground in affected communities until the crisis has been dealt with. He said his department is currently recruiting local pathfinders.

“We do have tabletop exercises that we’re able to use and that, but in reality, until you actually go through this, you [don’t] find out how good your plan is,” he said.

“We are encouraging people to register [for Damage Assistance], whether it’s online, or through the Hay River Evacuation Centre.”

Thompson advised affected homeowners to keep receipts, take pictures and document times and dates while evaluating the damage to their property.

Residents can get help signing up for Damage Assistance by visiting the Hay River Community Centre.

No firm commitment to pay for damaged K’atl’odeeche homes

Det Cho MLA Ronald Bonnetrouge asked Thompson if the GNWT would cover the cost of damaged homes in the K’atl’odeeche First Nation.

Thompson responded that it was too early in the process to commit to such a measure. “We’re fairly early in the process, so we needed to assess the level of damage to the homes,” he said. “Damage assessments are currently underway, and this information will be utilized by the homeowners to make decisions related to the next steps in the process.”