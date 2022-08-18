At least two incumbent City of Yellowknife councilors will not be seeking another term in the fall, while only one has officially announced her intent to run again.

Yellowknife’s next general election will be held Monday, Oct. 17. Mayor Rebecca Alty announced her intention to seek a second term in July.

As for the eight councilors, only one has announced her intention to seek another term: “Being a city councillor has been an experience of a life time for me,” says deputy mayor Stacie Smith. “I have had the opportunity to make important decisions for our community, sometimes those choices came with backlash but I believe that, for the good of what the community is trying to accomplish, you need individuals who aren’t fearful to speak out and stand up.”

She says her priorities if re-elected will include Reconciliation and the revitalization of downtown.

Shauna Morgan says she will not seek a third term in the fall.

“It has been an honour and a wonderful experience serving the citizens of Yellowknife for two terms,” she says. “Honestly, I have enjoyed it very much, learned an incredible amount and encountered many interesting people and perspectives, doing my best to take these into account in every decision. I want to avoid falling into stagnation and complacency, so will move on to new challenges, still making my home in Yellowknife and remaining engaged with City issues.”

Morgan was first elected in 2015, and won the most votes of any candidate for councilor in the 2018 election.

Councilor Steve Payne, who was also elected for the first time in 2015, says he is “still up in the air about another term or not.”

Niels Konge, who has served on council since 2012, says he will be leaving the Northwest Territories altogether. “I’ve had 20-plus great years in Yellowknife and its time for a new adventure,” he says.

Councilors Julian Morse and Robin Williams were unavailable for comment in time for publication. The remaining two councilors — Cynthia Mufandaedza, and Rommel Silverio — did not respond to requests for comment.