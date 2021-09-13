Łutsel Kʼe had its first case of coronavirus and an Air Tindi flight on Sept. 8 from Yellowknife to the South Slave community is listed as a public exposure location.

Passengers on that flight are asked to self monitor and wear a mask in all public places. If symptoms develop they should immediately self-isolate and arrange testing.

Although the two recent COVID-19 cases in Fort Simpson have recovered, the OCPHO said a funeral there on Sept. 7 is an exposure location.

Attendees must self-isolate for 10 days and get tested.

Fully vaccinated attendees should self monitor and wear a mask in all public places.

Yellowknife

In Yellowknife, residents seeking COVID-19 testing should book appointments online as walk-ins might be turned away due to the ongoing volumes of testing.

The Quality Inn continues to accommodate some individuals experiencing homelessness but a small number staying there haven’t been complying with isolation rules.

“There is a belief that the behaviour of these individuals may represent asymmetrical risk for the spread of COVID in homeless populations,” the GNWT said in its COVID-19 update.

Aurora College programming in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ and Dettah will be temporarily delivered online from Sept. 13 to Sept. 24.

College facilities in Yellowknife will stay open and a small number of staff will be available for student support. No programming is scheduled for the Ndılǫ/Dettah Community Learning Centre in September.

Information about specific services and supports available for students will be shared through their “myAuroraCollege” email, www.auroracollege.nt.ca and the school’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Yellowknife Housing Authority is maintaining normal operations, with added COVID-19 safety protocols in effect.

The Yellowknife Driver and Motor Vehicle Issuing Office and Yellowknife Driver Examiner Office is open by appointment only.

Behchokǫ̀

In Behchokǫ̀, where there are 16 active cases, Aurora College programming has been postponed. New start dates will be announced once more information is available.

The Tłı̨chǫ community’s Territorial Court sitting scheduled for Sept. 14 to 17, 2021 is cancelled and postponed to Oct. 26.

The court’s sitting in Whati, scheduled for Sept. 21 is postponed to Nov. 9.

Sahtu region

As COVID-19 cases in the Sahtu decrease, some safety measures are winding down.

Colville Lake has stood down its Emergency Management Organization and no longer needs support from the Canadian Rangers.

In, Délı̨nę, staff have returned to the Délı̨nę Housing Association office, but it still closed to the public.

Two Canadian Rangers have been activated in the community.

In Fort Good Hope, 317 kg of chicken has been flown into the community as food donation activities continue.

The Tulita Housing Association office is closed to the public. Rent payments can be made online or at the Northern Store.